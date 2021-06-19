Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 1,367 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gentex by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Gentex by 768.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

