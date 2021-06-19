Concord Wealth Partners Has $70,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

