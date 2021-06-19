Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 928,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.54. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

