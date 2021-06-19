Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Construction Partners stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. 447,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

