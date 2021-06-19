Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 746,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ROAD opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 137.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

