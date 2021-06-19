Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 in the last ninety days. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $34.08 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

