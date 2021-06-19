Contrasting Lufax (LU) and The Competition

Lufax (NYSE: LU) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lufax to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lufax alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 Lufax Competitors 318 1228 1434 52 2.40

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $17.16, suggesting a potential upside of 37.04%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Lufax Competitors 4.83% -32.10% 0.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufax and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion $1.79 billion 13.18 Lufax Competitors $4.23 billion $559.23 million 11.44

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Lufax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lufax beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.