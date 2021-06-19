Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 910,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on VLRS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 913,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $4,434,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

