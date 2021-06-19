Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.14 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

