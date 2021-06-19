Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 19,543 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 69.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,149. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

