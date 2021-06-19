Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Decreased by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Corning were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.70 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

