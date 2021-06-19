COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68,138.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. COVA has a market cap of $886,584.87 and $68,138.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00735696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00083627 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

