Craig Hallum Lowers Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $219.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $296.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QDEL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 598.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 137.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after buying an additional 157,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.