Craig Leavitt Sells 1,258 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Craig Leavitt sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $22,140.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BBW stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $260.87 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 130,816 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

