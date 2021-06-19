Cream (CRM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $45,299.30 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.35 or 0.99876858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034720 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.00443992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00339966 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.52 or 0.00785811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00074852 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003358 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars.

