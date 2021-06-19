Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €79.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.