Credits (CS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $490,652.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $10.28 million and $490,652.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

