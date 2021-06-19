Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $130.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

