Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $79.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

