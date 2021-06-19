Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 157.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

