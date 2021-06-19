Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Acquires 123,400 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 8.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,822. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

