Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $7.38 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up approximately 3.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of The New York Times worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

