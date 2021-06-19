Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CR. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.53.

Shares of CR opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.20. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.74.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Insiders have sold a total of 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 over the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

