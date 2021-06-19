Critical Analysis: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -70.08% -56.58% Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 196.68%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential downside of 8.87%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($1.66) -2.36 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 1,548.47 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

