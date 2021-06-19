Critical Comparison: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) versus Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Powered Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Powered Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paya and Powered Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya $206.05 million 6.68 -$520,000.00 $0.48 22.63 Powered Brands N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Powered Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paya.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Powered Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paya and Powered Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 6 0 3.00 Powered Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.80%. Powered Brands has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.77%. Given Powered Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powered Brands is more favorable than Paya.

Summary

Paya beats Powered Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions. It serves customers approximately through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company also has offices in offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

