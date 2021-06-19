Critical Survey: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) versus Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.51%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 279.64 $4.31 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 5,374.20 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -2.65

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

