Critical Survey: Verb Technology (VERB) and Its Competitors

Verb Technology (NASDAQ: VERB) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Verb Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Verb Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verb Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verb Technology Competitors 258 1005 1546 85 2.50

Verb Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Verb Technology has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -309.31% -192.76% -85.27% Verb Technology Competitors -93.57% -44.46% -6.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verb Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.97 million -$24.96 million -1.51 Verb Technology Competitors $739.93 million $23.64 million 7.83

Verb Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology. Verb Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verb Technology peers beat Verb Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, and not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.