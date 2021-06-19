CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) vs. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Head-To-Head Comparison

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CurAegis Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.13%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies -19,936.37% N/A -737.76% Commercial Vehicle Group -0.51% 6.76% 1.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 42.71 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.50 -$37.05 million ($0.06) -179.83

CurAegis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats CurAegis Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. It also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty recreational vehicles. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

