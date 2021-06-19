Curate (XCUR) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Curate has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.88 or 0.00730316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00083639 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,023,022 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

