CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 258,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $3,660,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

