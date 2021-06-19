CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CONE. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

CONE opened at $69.51 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

