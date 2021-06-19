DA Davidson Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.07. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2021 earnings at $27.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $537.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.34. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $409.17 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

