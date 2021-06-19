Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $47.60 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

