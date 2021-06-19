Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $3.25 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 66,937 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.93.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $335.32 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.81 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

