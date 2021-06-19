Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.10 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

