Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 150,993 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1,970.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,993 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 62,012 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after purchasing an additional 217,038 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $46.46 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

