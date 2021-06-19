Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 300,000 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after buying an additional 4,159,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,776,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

