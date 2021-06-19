Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 16,440 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,886 shares of company stock worth $1,853,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

