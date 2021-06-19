Daniel D. Lane Sells 5,709 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FNF opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,470,000. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $20,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

