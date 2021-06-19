Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Update

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,902,743. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Datadog by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Datadog by 3,971.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.52 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

