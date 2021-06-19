Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $82.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denbury traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.37. 32,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 892,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEN. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,241,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

