Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$228,124.66. Insiders sold a total of 697,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,521 in the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

