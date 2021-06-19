Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post sales of $97.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $103.95 million. Denny’s posted sales of $40.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $3,207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denny’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 591,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,770. Denny’s has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 206.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

