Desjardins Trims HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$7.50

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

