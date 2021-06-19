DigitalBits Price Down 8.5% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $25.47 million and $207,060.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00431799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.01050380 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

