Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 717 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.41 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.