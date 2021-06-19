Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $131,000 in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,072 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,411,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.