DODO Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003616 BTC on major exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $142.71 million and $27.50 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00720507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083067 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

