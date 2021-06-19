Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,145,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $637,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,640,000 after purchasing an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.78. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

