Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $341,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.